Man charged after suburban hit-and-run crash leaves 2 seriously injured

By NBC Chicago Staff

A man is in custody after a hit-and-run crash Friday in suburban Beach Park left two people seriously injured, according to officials.

Authorities said Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to calls of a traffic crash with injuries at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Avenue and West Mawman Avenue.

Upon arrival, police learned four of the five occupants in the at-fault vehicle fled the scene on foot.

Police said an investigation determined a Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling southbound on North Avenue and veered into the northbound lane of traffic, striking a Nissan Versa traveling northbound.

The impact of the crash caused a rear door of the Mitsubishi to open, causing a backseat passenger to fall out of the car, sustaining serious injuries, officials said.

According to police, the driver of the Nissan Versa, a 70-year-old woman of Zion, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Round Lake Park man Gilberto Santiago Jr., 43, was later identified by authorities as the driver of the Mitsubishi Outlander, with another passenger of the vehicle also found by responding officers after fleeing the scene.

Police said the other two occupants of the Outlander who fled the scene were not located.

Upon being taken into custody, police said Santiago Jr. appeared to be heavily intoxicated, and was arrested on the following charges:

  • Aggravated DUI (Class 2 felony)
  • Driving while license revoked (Class 3 felony)
  • Aggravated DUI while driving on a revoked license (Class 4 felony)
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony)
  • Leaving the scene of an accident with injuries (Class 4 felony)

Santiago Jr. was held at Lake County Jail and was slated to appear in court Saturday morning. There was no further information available.

