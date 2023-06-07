Man charged after missing woman found dead in Logan Square home

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a missing 33-year-old woman whose body was found inside a Logan Square home, not far from where she was last seen, police said.

Genesis Silva, 34, has been charged with one felony count of concealing a homicidal death and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, according to police.

Family of Brittany Battaglia said the missing 33-year-old was found dead Monday night inside a home in the 2000 block of North Kimball Avenue.

Police confirmed a woman was discovered unresponsive inside a residence at that location and was pronounced dead a short time later. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office later identified that woman as Battaglia.

Authorities did not immediately say how the woman died, and a cause of death remains unknown.

Battaglia, who lives in the 1900 block of North Kimball Avenue, had been reported missing earlier that day. She was last seen on June 2.

"I am absolutely heartbroken to share this," her brother AJ Battaglia wrote on social media. "Brittany was such a kind person and didn’t deserve this. She was the best sister I could ever ask for."