Man charged after large police, SWAT presence outside McHenry home

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A 44-year-old McHenry man suspected of two nearby burglaries is facing multiple charges after drawing a large police and SWAT presence at his home Thursday, police said.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to authorities, Patrick Anderson, 44, was taken into custody at his residence in the 3400 block of Venice Avenue Thursday afternoon after SWAT and police officers made entrance to his residence.

Anderson was suspected in a residential burglary that occurred on Monday in the 1200 block of North Green Street, as well as another incident earlier Thursday at the same location, officials said.

After the second reported burglary, officers arrived at Anderson's home, where police said he retreated inside and refused to follow officers' commands.

Police said probable cause to search Anderson's home was established to criminally charge Anderson with residential burglary, with officers obtaining search and arrest warrants shortly thereafter.

Upon arrival by officers to the residence, Anderson refused contact with police and remained inside.

Officers determined that due to Anderson's history as a convicted felon with a history of resisting police and possible possession of a firearm that assistance from the Emergency Services Team of the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System.

While the scene was active, officials advised all residents to avoid the area of Anderson's residence.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"McHenry Police department is currently involved in a police activity in the area of Venice / Court. Please avoid this area for the next few hours,"

Video from NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter showed several vehicles surrounding a home in the area.

The residence was entered shortly thereafter by police, where Anderson was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said the incident was "isolated" and there was "no danger to the public."