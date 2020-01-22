Man Charged After Crashing Into Police Cars in Orland Park Chase

A Palos Hills man was charged with multiple felonies for fleeing police and crashing into multiple squad cars in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Reno McMahan, 19, was charged with aggravated assault to a police officer, criminal damage to state supported property and aggravated fleeing and eluding, as well as multiple misdemeanors, Orland Park police said.

McMahan was suspected of committing vehicle burglaries in Orland Park in December 2019, and was already wanted for burglary in Frankfort and domestic battery in Palos Hills, police said.

When officers attempted to arrest McMahan on Jan. 8, McMahan fled in a vehicle, crashing into two squad cars and one other parked vehicle before successfully escaping, police said.

Nearly two weeks later on Jan. 20, officers arrested McMahan at an apartment in Park Forest, police said.

McMahan was held on $50,000 bail, police said. He is due back in court Feb. 18.