Man Charged After Attacking 7-Eleven Clerk With Gardening Tool: Police

A man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating a 7-Eleven store clerk with a gardening tool early Tuesday in the West Loop.

Ricky Norman, 51, allegedly went directly to the store’s clerk and began beating him “nonstop” with the tool, a Chicago police spokesperson said.

Norman allegedly grabbed a couple bottles of alcohol and ran away, leaving the clerk with fractures to his face and skull, police said.

The incident happened about 12:50 a.m. in the 600 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said. A source said it was a 7-Eleven.

Norman, who lives in Lawndale, was arrested about 9:10 p.m. the same day in the 200 block of South Clinton Street after officers noticed that he matched the suspect’s description, police said.

Norman is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and armed robbery, and is due for a bail hearing Wednesday, police said.

The 29-year-old clerk was hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.