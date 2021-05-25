Man Changing Friend's Flat Tire Shot by Carjacker Near Midway Airport, Police Say

A man helping a friend with car trouble was shot during a struggle with a carjacker Monday in West Lawn, police said.

The 28-year-old had just finished changing his friend’s flat tire about 6:25 p.m. in the 4700 block of West 64th Street when a male approached and tried to take the man’s car keys, Chicago police said.

A struggle ensued, and the carjacker pulled out a gun, police said, but the man knocked the gun from the carjacker’s hand.

The carjacker retrieved the gun and fired a shot, striking the man in the head, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

The suspect fled in the man’s dark-blue Nissan Altima, police said.

At the scene, officers placed several evidence markers around a wrench and what appeared to be a weapon magazine.

The suspect was described as 18 to 25 years old and about 6-foot-1. He was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

Area One detectives are investigating.