West Lawn

Man Changing Friend's Flat Tire Shot by Carjacker Near Midway Airport, Police Say

Police sirens generic image.
NBC

A man helping a friend with car trouble was shot during a struggle with a carjacker Monday in West Lawn, police said.

The 28-year-old had just finished changing his friend’s flat tire about 6:25 p.m. in the 4700 block of West 64th Street when a male approached and tried to take the man’s car keys, Chicago police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A struggle ensued, and the carjacker pulled out a gun, police said, but the man knocked the gun from the carjacker’s hand.

Local

Chicago news 54 mins ago

The Morning Rundown: Today's Top Headlines to Start Your Day

West Garfield Park 1 hour ago

Stray Bullet Strikes 86-Year-Old Woman Watering Lawn, Chicago Police Say

The carjacker retrieved the gun and fired a shot, striking the man in the head, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

The suspect fled in the man’s dark-blue Nissan Altima, police said.

At the scene, officers placed several evidence markers around a wrench and what appeared to be a weapon magazine.

The suspect was described as 18 to 25 years old and about 6-foot-1. He was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

West LawnChicago ViolenceMidway Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us