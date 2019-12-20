Man Calls 911 to Say He Fatally Stabbed Someone in Lake View, Police Say

A man is in custody Friday after he allegedly stabbed a man to death in Lake View and called authorities to report it, police say.

The stabbing, which police say is possibly domestic-related, happened about 11:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West Dakin Street, Chicago police said.

A 44-year-old man called 911 to report that he had just killed a 21-year-old man, police said.

The man had a stab wound to the side of his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Jesus Granados.

Officers arrested the older man and are questioning him, police said. The motive remains unclear.