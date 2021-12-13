Gage Park

Man Beaten to Death While Hanging Christmas Lights in Chicago, Family Says

A man who was putting up Christmas lights outside his home in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood was "brutally beaten" to death by two men over the weekend, according to police and family members.

Chicago police said a man was struck in the head by two males "who were armed with blunt objects" at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of West 58th Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The victim was initially taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as 49-year-old Jose Téllez.

Local

Jakeem Grant 8 hours ago

Bears vs. Packers: Interesting Facts and New Records From Sunday's Showdown

Aaron Rodgers 8 hours ago

Aaron Rodgers Owns Bears Again as Packers Score Victory at Lambeau

Family members wrote in a fundraising page following the incident that Téllez was hanging Christmas lights at the time he was attacked.

Téllez's niece, Daisy Castro, said he "was a loving husband, father, brother and son" who leaves behind a wife and three children.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing and no one was in custody as of Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Gage Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us