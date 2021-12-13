Man Beaten to Death While Hanging Christmas Lights in Chicago, Family Says

A man who was putting up Christmas lights outside his home in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood was "brutally beaten" to death by two men over the weekend, according to police and family members.

Chicago police said a man was struck in the head by two males "who were armed with blunt objects" at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of West 58th Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was initially taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as 49-year-old Jose Téllez.

Family members wrote in a fundraising page following the incident that Téllez was hanging Christmas lights at the time he was attacked.

Téllez's niece, Daisy Castro, said he "was a loving husband, father, brother and son" who leaves behind a wife and three children.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing and no one was in custody as of Sunday.