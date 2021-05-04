Man Attempting to Sell Car Shot Multiple Times in Matteson Carjacking

Police in suburban Matteson are searching for a pair of suspects they say shot a man twice and stole his vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the victim in the case told police he met a man and woman in Country Club Hills to sell them a 2013 Dodge Charger in a sale that was agreed to over the internet.

The individuals were test-driving the vehicle in Matteson when the man turned around to the victim, who was in the back seat. He then shot the man twice, and told him to get out of the vehicle. As the victim did so, the man shot him again before fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police published photos of the vehicle, and provided descriptions of the two suspects in the case. One of the suspects is described as a Black woman, with light complexion, long black and braided hair, and having a short, skinny build.

The man who fired the shots is described as a Black male, with medium complexion and short, black hair. He also is described as having a short and skinny build.

The vehicle is described as a dark-grey Dodge Charger, with a large dent on the left rear quarter panel and black spray-painted rims. A Missouri dealer plate of W468-AN was on the vehicle, authorities said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Matteson police at 708-503-3130.