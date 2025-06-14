Man arrested in stabbing of store employee on Chicago's North Side

An employee of an Edgewater store was stabbed Friday after confronting a customer who was allegedly stealing.
The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at a store in the 6200 block of North Broadway, Chicago police said.
The worker, a 41-year-old man, confronted the male customer who then pulled out a sharp object and swung it, striking the victim in the leg, police said. The victim was taken in good condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.
The suspect fled the area, but he was later found and taken into custody, police said.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
