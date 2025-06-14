Edgewater

Man arrested in stabbing of store employee on Chicago's North Side

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. Friday in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

By Sun Times Wire

An employee of an Edgewater store was stabbed Friday after confronting a customer who was allegedly stealing.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. at a store in the 6200 block of North Broadway, Chicago police said.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The worker, a 41-year-old man, confronted the male customer who then pulled out a sharp object and swung it, striking the victim in the leg, police said. The victim was taken in good condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

The suspect fled the area, but he was later found and taken into custody, police said.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Chicago Sun-Times

This article tagged under:

Edgewater
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us