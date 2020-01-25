Man Arrested in River North After Trafficking 64 Pounds of Pot With Forklift: Police

River North

A months-long undercover investigation led to the arrest of a Homer Glen man accused of trafficking a large amount of marijuana.

Abdulaziz Abouelkheir, 34, was arrested Thursday in River North and charged with a felony count of cannabis trafficking over 5kg and a felony count of cannabis manufacture/delivery between 10 and 30 grams, Chicago police said.

Officers seized 64 pounds of cannabis and THC edibles, as well as a Land Rover and a forklift, police said.

He allegedly delivered about 20 grams of weed to an undercover officer on Nov. 2, 2018, police said.

Abouelkheir was released Friday after posting bail, according to Cook County court records. He is due back in court Feb. 10.

