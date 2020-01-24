River North

Man Arrested in River North After Trafficking 64 Pounds of Marijuana With Forklift

Police seized 64 pounds of cannabis, THC edibles and a forklift

A months-long undercover investigation led to the arrest of a Homer Glen man accused of trafficking a large amount of marijuana.

Abdulaziz Abouelkheir, 34, was arrested Thursday in River North and charged with a felony count of cannabis trafficking over 5kg and a felony count of cannabis manufacture/delivery between 10 and 30 grams, Chicago police said.

Officers seized 64 pounds of cannabis and THC edibles, as well as a Land Rover and a forklift, police said.

He allegedly delivered about 20 grams of weed to an undercover officer on Nov. 2, 2018, police said.

Abouelkheir is due in Central Bond Court on Friday.

