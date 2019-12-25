Man Arrested in New York Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman in St. Charles

A former St. Charles man who was arrested last week in New York is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met online at his west suburban home in 2018.

Samuel Helland, 40, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual abuse, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

Helland allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he met through an online dating service July 31, 2018, after inviting her to his home in St. Charles, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman filed a police report immediately after leaving the home and was treated and released from Delnor Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Helland left the area and a $250,000 warrant was issued for his arrest, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities located him in New York where he was taken into custody Dec. 19.

He is being extradited to Kane County to await trial, the sheriff’s office said.