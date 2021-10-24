Man Arrested in Connection With Stabbing on Bus in Libertyville

A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing Thursday in suburban Libertyville.

About 8:05 p.m. Thursday, Libertyville police responded to calls of a 58-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times while riding a public bus, Libertyville police said. The attack happened as the bus was traveling southbound on Milwaukee Avenue, between Greentree Parkway and Gregg’s Parkway.

The investigation was passed onto Vernon Hills police, and as a result a 51-year-old man was taken into custody, police said. He was charged with felony attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon Hills Police Department Investigations Unit at 847-247-4891.