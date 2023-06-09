Crown Point

Man arrested for setting fire in lobby at jail in Northwest Indiana

By The Associated Press

JAIL
Archivo

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson for walking into a northwestern Indiana jail, pouring an accelerant on the floor and starting a small fire, a sheriff said.

The man was taken into custody Friday by police in nearby Tinley Park, Illinois, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. The man was being held there pending extradition to Indiana.

Surveillance video and charging documents show the man entered the jail lobby, doused the floor with gasoline, lit a stack of papers on fire and then tossed them on the floor, sending fire across the lobby. It was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A jail consultant estimated fire damages at between $6,500 and $8,500, a probable cause affidavit said.

A witness told police that before the fire, the man came up to her at the front desk and spoke erratically about the current and previous governors of Indiana and President Joe Biden. He was carrying a gallon-sized jug filled with a yellow liquid, she said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crown Point
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us