coronavirus in illinois

Man Arrested for Coughing at Front Desk Staff of Chicago Police Station

A man allegedly coughed at the front desk staff of a Chicago police station Monday night amid an outbreak of the lethal coronavirus, police say.

Lythel Miller, 52, entered the building about 10:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street and abruptly coughed in the direction of the crew, Chicago police said in an emailed statement.

The incident happened at the 11th District station on that block, a police source said.

Local

coronavirus 6 mins ago

United Center to Transform Into Coronavirus Logistics Hub

coronavirus in illinois 7 mins ago

Illinois Commerce Commission Reminds Residents Not to Flush Sanitary Wipes, Facial Tissues Down Toilet

Miller left the building but was arrested shortly after.

He was charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct, and was released from custody on his own recognizance, according to court records.

He is due in court again May 4.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in illinoisChicago Police
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us