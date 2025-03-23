Man arrested in connection with Joliet shooting that left 3 wounded: police

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting late Saturday night in Joliet that left three people wounded, according to police.

Officials said officers responded at approximately 11:32 p.m. Saturday to the 5300 block of Sunmeadow Drive for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers learned one of the victims had already transported to St. Joseph Medical Center via private vehicle.

Authorities said officers learned that three people had been wounded in the shooting, with a 55-year-old woman and 32-year-old woman both sustaining graze wounds. Both women were treated at the hospital and later released.

A 38-year-old man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen and is currently hospitalized, police said.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred during a gathering at a residence near the aforementioned address, with the suspect fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Following a traffic stop in the 500 block of Collins Street shortly before 9:10 a.m. Sunday, 34-year-old Michael Gallegos of Joliet was arrested, police said.

Gallegos was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, according to officials.

An investigation remains underway and there was no further information available.