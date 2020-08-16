chicago protests

Man Arrested, Charged With Attacking Chicago Police Officer With Skateboard

Chicago police have arrested a man they say attacked an officer with a skateboard during a clash between demonstrators and police on Saturday in the Loop.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Jeremy Johnson has been charged with felony aggravated battery to a peace officer after the incident, which occurred near the intersection of Wacker Drive and Michigan Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the man attacked the officer with a skateboard during a violent confrontation between demonstrators and authorities at the scene.

The officer, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized after the attack, police said.

The attack was captured on surveillance video, which police released on Sunday morning. The video shows demonstrators in the crowd putting on ponchos and changing clothes underneath of umbrellas, which police say were used to conceal the actions of members of the crowd.

After an individual in a bike helmet lunged at police, officers began to push back against the crowd, and that’s when an individual with a skateboard began to hit an officer in the head.

Police say 24 people were arrested Saturday, while 17 police officers suffered injuries.

