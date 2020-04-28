Man Arrested at O’Hare, Charged With Orland Park Home Invasion

A man who fled the country after allegedly breaking into a home in south suburban Orland Park in 2015 was arrested last week.

Faisal S. Radi, 35, is charged with one felony count of home invasion, Orland Park police said in a statement.

Officers responded about 11:35 p.m. Sept. 18, 2015, to reports of a break-in at a home in the 9100 block of Fairmount Court, police said. There, they learned Radi allegedly forced his way in, hit someone with a gun and fled the scene.

Authorities identified him as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest Sept. 23, 2015, police said.



On April 24, U.S. Customs and Border Protection informed investigators Radi was traveling to Chicago from Frankfurt, Germany, police said. Upon arrival, he was taken into custody. Police later learned he fled the country September 19, 2015.

He was ordered held on $1.5 million bail and was scheduled to appear in court May 14.