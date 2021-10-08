Greater Grand Crossing

Man Arrested After Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Greater Grand Crossing Motel Room

A woman was fatally stabbed while arguing with a man in a hotel room in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side early Friday, authorities said.

The woman, 31, was stabbed in the chest around 2:05 a.m. at the motel in the 7600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

A man on the scene when police arrived was taken into custody and charges were pending.

Twenty-eight other people have been killed in Greater Grand Crossing so far this year, matching the number of homicides reported in the community for all of last year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

