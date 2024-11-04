Man arrested after punching election judge in Orland Park, police say

A south suburban Orland Park man was arrested on several charges for allegedly punching an election judge after cutting in line during early voting, police said.

Daniel Schmidt, 24, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery to a victim over 60 years old, two counts of felony aggravated battery in a public place, five misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to authorities, Orland Park Police Department officers were called to the Orland Park Township Office, 14807 Ravinia Ave., at around 11 a.m. on Sunday regarding a person causing a disturbance in a voting line. Officers were informed that Schmidt entered the building, walked past other voters and was told by an election judge at the entrance to go to the back of the line. Another election judge was called over and Schmidt was once again informed he needed to go to the back of the line.

Schmidt tried to pass by, but was prevented from entering by the judge and several other employees. At that point, the 24-year-old started yelling profanities and punched the election judge, knocking their glasses off in the process, police stated. Several bystanders stepped in and helped restrain him police until officers arrived.

Schmidt also resisted officers while being placed under arrest, police said. He was held in police custody overnight and had a detention hearing at the Bridgeview Courthouse on Monday.