west rogers park

Man Arrested After Pulling Knife on CPD Officers in West Rogers Park

The man was taken to the hospital for an observation, police said.

A man was arrested Sunday after he pulled a knife on officers in West Rogers Park, according to Chicago police.

About 7:20 p.m., officers responded to calls of an assault in progress in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue, and were approached by a man who pulled out a knife and pointed it towards them, Chicago police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

One officer fired a single shot towards the man, but did not strike him, police said. A second officers tased the man, and he was then taken into custody.

Local

One Tail at a Time 53 mins ago

Chicago Animal Shelter Seeks Foster Homes After Partial Ceiling Collapse at Facility

Uptown 2 hours ago

Businesses Burglarized in Uptown

The man was taken to the hospital for an observation, police said. One officer was also taken to the hospital for an observation.

The officers involved have been placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, police said.

The specifics of the incident, including a comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

west rogers parkChicago PoliceChicago Police Departmentchicago police officerswest rogers park chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us