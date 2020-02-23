Man Arrested After Police Find Armor-Piercing Bullets During Traffic Stop

A Chicago man has been arrested and charged with possession of armor-piercing bullets during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, Antonio Cummings, 25, was stopped in the 400 block of South Keeler Avenue at approximately 12:08 a.m. Sunday. During the traffic stop, officers observed a magazine in the vehicle containing armor-piercing rounds and placed Cummings into custody.

Police say that Cummings was also in possession of body armor which bore an insignia depicting a Chicago Police Department star. He is not facing charges in connection to the armor, according to a press release.

Cummings is facing one felony count of possession of armor piercing bullets. He is scheduled to appear in Central Bond Court on Monday.

Another person of interest was also taken into custody in connection to the traffic stop, police announced Sunday afternoon.