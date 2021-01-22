indiana police chase

Man Arrested After High-Speed Police Chase on I-65 in NW Indiana

During the pursuit, the driver rammed two police vehicles and threw rocks at officers, officials said

Indiana State Police

A 29-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested on a slew of charges Friday afternoon after leading Indiana state troopers on a high-speed pursuit in Lake County, authorities said.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center received calls of an erratic driver on Interstate 65 northbound near the 215 mile marker, according to a news release.

Troopers located the vehicle, a white Toyota Camry, near the 225 mile marker, and initiated a traffic stop after observing several traffic violations. The driver pulled over, but refused to identify himself and exit the vehicle. He also made erratic and threatening statements toward the troopers, ISP officials said.

The troopers then opened the driver's side door at which point the driver fled in the vehicle. During the chase, the suspect's vehicle struck two sets of stop sticks, which deflated a tire. 

At the 248 mile marker, a Lake County Sheriff's Department deputy pulled in front of the vehicle, attempting to slow it down. The suspect accelerated and rammed the rear of the police vehicle, officials said. A second sheriff's vehicle was also struck by the suspect.

The suspect eventually stopped his car near the 249 mile marker and ran into a ditch where several large rocks were present. He then threw rocks at the officers, according to ISP.

Troopers attempted to use non-lethal force to subdue the suspect, however, weren't effective. A K-9 with the Crown Point Police Department was deployed as the suspect continued to resist.

The suspect was identified as Mohammed Elobaid and arrested on the following preliminary charges: battery with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, two counts of reckless driving and operating a vehicle never licensed.

