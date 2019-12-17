Chicago Public Library

Man Arrested After Girl Sexually Assaulted at Library in Morgan Park: Police

Officials said the offender was previously banned from the library due to past inappropriate behavior

By Sun-Times Media Wire

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 25-year-old man was arrested after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Monday afternoon at a public library in Morgan Park on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

Authorities said the girl was in a corner room of the library at about 4 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Hoyne Avenue, when a man entered the room and sexually assaulted her.

The Chicago Public Library’s Walker Branch, 11071 S. Hoyne Ave., is located on that block.

Police said the suspect had been sitting next to the corner room and entered it after the girl’s mother walked out of it. Officials said the offender wasn’t even supposed to be allowed in the library as he was previously banned due to past inappropriate behavior with female library patrons.

The girl was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and the man was taken in for questioning, police said. No charges have been filed.

The Chicago Public Library issued a statement saying, "we take patron safety very seriously and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement on this matter."

The case remains under investigation.

Chicago Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

This article tagged under:

Chicago Public LibraryChicagoMorgan ParkLibrary Assault
