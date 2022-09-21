marshall square

Man Arrested After Firing Rifle at Police in Chicago's Marshall Square, Officials Say

A man is in custody after he fired a rifle at police Tuesday night in Marshall Square on the West Side, according to officials.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun about 10:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place and saw a man standing in the street with a rifle, police said.

He fired shots at the officers, then dropped the rifle and ran. Officers placed him into custody after a short pursuit, police said.

No injuries were reported. Officers did not return fire, police said.

