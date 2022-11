A man is in custody after claiming to have a bomb in his bag at O'Hare International Airport on Friday, authorities said.

The man was arrested in Terminal one, Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern said in a Tweet posted at 12:19 p.m.

According to Ahern, comb and arson detectives did not find any explosives.

No further information was immediately available.

