Man arrested After Barricade in Crystal Lake Home

A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a bathroom with a knife during a burglary Friday in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Authorities were called at 4:29 p.m. for reports of the burglary in the 500 block of Darlington Lane in Crystal Lake, according to a statement from Crystal Lake police.

Officers arrived to find 24-year-old Matthew R. Reder inside the home, police said. He allegedly barricaded himself inside a bathroom and threatened officers with a knife.

Authorities negotiated with Reder for several hours until her turned himself in, police said. He was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants from McHenry and DuPage counties.

In DuPage County, he’s facing felony charges of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in addition to a traffic violation for failure to signal, according to court records. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to notify for damage to an unattended vehicle in McHenry County.

Police said the Crystal Lake barricade was an isolated event and may be “related to a domestic situation.”

No injuries were reported and additional charges are expected against Reder, who lives in McHenry, according to police.

