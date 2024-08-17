Man arrested after attempting to shoot security at unincorporated Antioch bar: police

A suspect was arrested after trying to shoot security guards at a bar Friday night in north suburban Antioch, authorities said.

Ronald Owens, 37, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and not having a Firearm Owners Identification Card or a Concealed Carry License. A second person, Edwin Roddy, 42, of Waukegan, was charged with battery.

At around 10:30 p.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office were called to the 27800 block of West Grass Lake Road for a report of a man with a gun. Deputies arrived and quickly located and detained two suspects, police stated.

Authorities determined Owens, 37, of Lisle, and Edwin Roddy, 42, of Waukegan, had earlier been removed by security for being disruptive. The men then walked to a car in the parking lot and returned to confront security guards.

Owens, who returned with a firearm, pointed the gun at security guards and pulled the trigger several times, but the gun malfunctioned and it didn't fire, officials said.

The two went back to the vehicle and met with other people they had been with, police stated. Owens then put the gun back in the vehicle, and the other people left in the car.

Owens and Roddy tried to get inside the bar another time and both were subsequently stopped by security. Roddy then punched one of the security guards, police stated.

Both were quickly located by police and arrested.