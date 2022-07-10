CTA Blue Line

Man Arrested After Allegedly Climbing Into Conductor's Compartment on CTA Train

A man has been arrested after he allegedly climbed into the conductor’s window on a CTA Blue Line train, forcing the operator to power down the train Saturday evening.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at the Cicero Blue Line station in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say that a 30-year-old man saw that the conductor’s window was open on the train, and he climbed through it into the operator’s seat.

The conductor realized what had happened and was able to power down and secure the train before the suspect could potentially have piloted it away from the station, police said.

CTA personnel then called 911, and the man was captured nearby after police spotted him fleeing the scene.

No property damage or injuries were reported, and charges are pending against the suspect.

