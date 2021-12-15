Man and Woman Robbed While Walking in Lincoln Park

A man and a woman were robbed Tuesday night as they walked in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The two, both 38, were in the 1200 block of West Montana Street when three gunmen jumped from a dark-colored sedan about 10:30 p.m., police said.

They struck the man in the face and took his shoes, wallet and phone, police said. They then hit the woman in the back of the head with a gun and took her purse and phone.

The pair refused treatment, police said.

No one was in custody.