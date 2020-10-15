Kenosha

Man Allegedly Fired ‘Warning Shot' During Wisconsin Protests

Investigators reviewed this video along with one of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse

Demonstrators march in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Aug. 26, 2020.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images (File)

A Racine man is accused of firing off a “warning shot” on the night two people were killed in downtown Kenosha during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Thirty-five-year-old Joshua Ziminksi pleaded not guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.

A criminal complaint notes that investigators reviewed multiple videos from the incidents that occurred in Kenosha on the night of Aug. 25, when 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, is alleged to have shot and killed two people and wounded another.

In one video, Ziminski is seen pointing the gun toward the sky, after which police observed a “muzzle flash” and heard a gunshot at the same time.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

KenoshaJacob BlakeKyle RittenhouseJoshua ZiminskiWisconsin Protests
