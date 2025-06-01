A man was airlifted to a hospital in Rockford after suffering serious injuries during a multi-vehicle crash in unincorporated Harvard Sunday.

According to police, the Harvard Fire Protection District was dispatched around 2:37 p.m. to the area of Route 173 and Crowley Road after 911 calls reported a crash.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When crews arrived, they confirmed the crash between a semi-truck and SUV had moderate to heavy damage, police said.

According to officials, the SUV had left the roadway and stopped in a wooded area where the driver was trapped and required extrication.

With the help of an additional engine from Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District, firefighters extricated the man from the SUV, and he was airlifted by medical helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford with serious injuries.

The driver of the semitruck did not report injuries, police said.

According to police, the roadway was closed for approximately two hours while crews operated on the scene. Police said the McHenry County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.

No further information was available.