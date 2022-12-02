Man Accused of Stabbing Wife's Mother and Father Over Divorce at Crete Home: Sheriff

The individual accused of stabbing his father-in-law and mother-in-law Thursday in south suburban Crete may have been motivated by anger regarding his divorce with the couple's daughter, authorities revealed.

The alleged attacker, a 36-year-old man, and the victims were critically injured in the stabbing at approximately 6:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court, police said. One victim, a 68-year-old man, was stabbed more than a dozen times and remains in critical condition. The other, a 66-year-old woman, sustained multiple stab wounds and has since been released from the hospital, according to officials.

The alleged stabber sustained multiple stab wounds and was also reported to be in critical condition Friday. The suspect, who has yet to be named, was supposed to report to jail the following day to serve a sentence related to a previous domestic battery arrest involving his wife, authorities said.

Following the incident, police were able to make contact with other family members and determine they were safe.