Aurora

Man Accused of Shooting at Police Car in Aurora

Aurora police

Andres Ramirez

" data-ellipsis="false">

 A man was arrested after firing shots at police last week in west suburban Aurora.

Andres Ramirez, 46, faces multiple felony charges including armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while on parole and criminal damage to property, Aurora police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 7:30 p.m. March 19 in the area of Claim Street and High Street,  police said. An officer responding to the call was patrolling the area in a marked squad car when Ramirez allegedly fired shots. The gunfire struck a parked vehicle and a home.

Local

coronavirus 53 mins ago

Chicago-Area Fashion Designer, Businesses Turn to Mask-Making During Pandemic

essential businesses 2 hours ago

Here’s How You Can Find Out if an Illinois Business is Essential

Ramirez is being held at the Kane County Jail on $250,000 bail and is due in court April 22, according to county records.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Aurora
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us