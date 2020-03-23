Man Accused of Shooting at Police Car in Aurora

A man was arrested after firing shots at police last week in west suburban Aurora.

Andres Ramirez, 46, faces multiple felony charges including armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while on parole and criminal damage to property, Aurora police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 7:30 p.m. March 19 in the area of Claim Street and High Street, police said. An officer responding to the call was patrolling the area in a marked squad car when Ramirez allegedly fired shots. The gunfire struck a parked vehicle and a home.

Ramirez is being held at the Kane County Jail on $250,000 bail and is due in court April 22, according to county records.