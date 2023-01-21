Chicago Violence

Man Accused of Robbing Concealed Carry Holder Who Then Shot Him Onboard CTA Train: Police

The suspect was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in fair condition.

By Vi Nguyen and Matt Stefanski

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 33-year-old Chicago man has been charged with two felonies after he tried to rob a concealed carry holder who then opened fire, shooting him onboard a CTA train, authorities said.

Darius Moss, 33, was arrested on a felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and a felony for being an armed habitual criminal, Chicago police said. He is expected to appear in Central Bond Court on Monday.

According to police, at around 5 p.m. Friday, Moss approached a 25-year-old man on a CTA Green Line train near the Laramie Station and tried to rob the younger man. That second individual, who has a CCL and valid Firearms Owner's Identification Card, produced his gun and shot Moss, authorities said.

The victim, the man who fired shots, wasn't hurt during the incident.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Moss sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was hospitalized in fair condition.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us