Man Accused of Robbing Concealed Carry Holder Who Then Shot Him Onboard CTA Train: Police

A 33-year-old Chicago man has been charged with two felonies after he tried to rob a concealed carry holder who then opened fire, shooting him onboard a CTA train, authorities said.

Darius Moss, 33, was arrested on a felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and a felony for being an armed habitual criminal, Chicago police said. He is expected to appear in Central Bond Court on Monday.

According to police, at around 5 p.m. Friday, Moss approached a 25-year-old man on a CTA Green Line train near the Laramie Station and tried to rob the younger man. That second individual, who has a CCL and valid Firearms Owner's Identification Card, produced his gun and shot Moss, authorities said.

The victim, the man who fired shots, wasn't hurt during the incident.

Moss sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was hospitalized in fair condition.