Man Accused of Hanging From Side of Trump Tower Escapes From Private Ambulance, Police Say

The man who spent more than 12 hours hanging from the side of Chicago’s Trump Tower over the weekend escaped custody while being transported in a private ambulance on Tuesday, Chicago police said.

Authorities say the 31-year-old man was being transported from Northwestern Memorial Hospital to another hospital at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday when he escaped.

The man was last seen in the first block of West Washington, authorities said, and police are still searching for him.

The 31-year-old old was hospitalized for a mental evaluation earlier this week after he hung from the side of Trump Tower for more than 12 hours, demanding to speak to President Donald Trump.

He was taken into custody, and he is not expected to face criminal charges in connection to the incident.