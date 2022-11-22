Man Accused of Fatal Shooting at Chicago Greyhound Bus Station Arrested in Alabama

Chicago police say that a 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another individual at a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side has been arrested by the FBI in Alabama.

According to police, charges are pending against 26-year-old Rodnee Miller, who was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal shooting.

Police say that the FBI assisted with the investigation, and executed the warrant that led to Miller’s arrest. He is now awaiting extradition to Chicago, where he is facing charges.

“It was a targeted shooting,” CPD Cmdr. Brendan Deenihan said. “He saw a rival gang member, so he took that opportunity to shoot him.”

Authorities were able to link Miller to the shooting via license plates on his getaway vehicle, but they remain unsure at this time how he got to Alabama.

“Our hope is that these arrests send a very strong message that no one can hide from justice. We will find you,” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 11:16 a.m. on Oct. 28 in the 600 block of West Harrison Street Tuesday.

The suspect allegedly arrived on a bus from Minneapolis that morning, and waited for the victim to arrive at the station.

The victim, believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited, and was confronted by the suspect.

During that confrontation, the suspect shot him multiple times, police said.

Authorities say that at the time of the shooting the suspect was wearing a baseball cap, a blue surgical mask, a grey-hooded jacket, blue athletic pants and blue Croc-style shoes. He also had a backpack, which was recovered at the scene.

In a newly-released detail, police revealed that the suspect changed clothes after the shooting, leaving the bus station wearing a black Reebok hooded-sweatshirt. He also put on a black mask, and was pulling a blue suitcase.

He was able to get away from the scene.

It is not known when the suspect will be transported to Chicago to face charges.