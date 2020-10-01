Markham

Man Accused of Bringing Girlfriend's Body to Markham in Suitcase Extradited to Kentucky

A Kentucky man accused of carrying parts of his girlfriend’s body in duffel bags he took aboard a bus from Louisville to Chicago has been extradited back to his home state.

Melvin Martin Jr., 30, was arraigned Thursday morning in Jefferson County District Court in Louisville, more than two weeks after he was arrested in suburban Chicago, WDRB-TV reported.

Jefferson County District Court Judge Jennifer Leibson set his bond to $500,000, saying in her remarks that Martin was a danger to the community and a flight risk. The county had argued for a $1 million bond.

Martin was arrested at the the Markham Public Library after family members looked into the bags he brought to Illinois and found a severed head and other body parts, Markham city spokesman Michael Taylor said last month. A deputy coroner in Louisville identified the dismembered woman as Ladawndra Ellington, 31.

According to court records, several women, including Ellington, had requested protection orders against Martin, the news outlet reported.

He has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. It was unclear whether he has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

