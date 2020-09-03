Man, 87, Fatally Struck By Car While Crossing Lake Shore Drive

An 87-year-old man died after being struck by a car Wednesday while crossing Lake Shore Drive near Foster Avenue in Uptown.

He was was struck by a northbound Toyota Camry about 11:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

He was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Camry remained at the scene of the crash and was not cited, police said.

His name has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.