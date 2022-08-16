Man, 76, Charged With Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl at Chicago's Montrose Beach

WARNING: This story contains descriptions of an alleged sexual assault. Discretion is strongly advised.

A 76-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl near Chicago’s Montrose Beach over the weekend.

Juan Roldon was taken into custody by police on Saturday after he allegedly lured the girl into a bird sanctuary near Montrose Beach and then sexually assaulted her, according to prosecutors.

Police say that Roldon was confronted by the girl’s father a short time after the incident, and was repeatedly punched by the father before officers arrived on the scene to arrest him.

Prosecutors say that the incident occurred in the 200 block of West Montrose Harbor Drive at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, was attending a family picnic when she walked toward a set of public restrooms, according to a proffer published on Tuesday afternoon.

While she was walking toward the bathrooms, prosecutors allege that the suspect lured her into a nearby bird sanctuary area, where he began to grope the child.

After he did so, the suspect allegedly dragged her into a set of bushes, where he forced her to perform an oral sex act, police say.

The victim was then able to get away from the suspect, and told her father what had occurred. She provided the location where the assault occurred, as well as a description of the suspect, according to the proffer.

It took the father less than five minutes to find the suspect, according to police, and when he did, he confronted Roldon about the assault.

After Roldon denied attacking the child, prosecutors say that the girl pointed out a napkin that the suspect had used to clean himself after the assault, and that is when the victim’s father began repeatedly punching him, according to the proffer.

Onlookers were able to separate the men and to subdue Roldon, who was arrested a short time later.

Police recovered several napkins from the scene, and the girl was transported to a nearby hospital, where authorities conducted a forensic exam.

Roldon was ordered held without bond after a hearing Tuesday, and has no prior criminal history, according to prosecutors.

NOTE: Several hotlines exist for victims in need of support after a sexual assault, including the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, and the Chicago Rape Crisis Hotline, at 1-888-293-2080. Victims can also visit the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s website, or call 217-753-4117.