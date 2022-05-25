Man, 75, Critically Wounded After Being Lit on Fire in Downtown Chicago

Police are searching for a suspect who they say early Wednesday in downtown Chicago lit a 75-year-old man on fire, critically wounding him.

The man was laying on the ground about 2:50 a.m. in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue in the Near North Side when an unknown male suspect approached and poured a flammable liquid on him, Chicago police said.

The suspect then lit him on fire and left the scene on foot.

A security officer from a building nearby used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man sustained burns to nearly half his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this story.