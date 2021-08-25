Chicago River

Man, 70, Identified as Body Pulled From North Branch of Chicago River

Police investigation
NBC 7/Calvin Pearce

Authorities have identified a body pulled from the North Branch of the Chicago River in July near Albany Park.

Syed Rafat Ali, 70, was found floating in the water about 1:30 p.m. July 19 in the 3000 block of West Argyle Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office released his name Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Autopsy results remained pending Wednesday, over a month after he was found.

This article tagged under:

Chicago RiverChicago Police
