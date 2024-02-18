burnside

Man, 70, dies in Burnside house fire: Chicago fire officials

By Matt Stefanski

A 70-year-old man was killed in a house fire on Sunday evening in the Burnside neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

The fire broke out at around 6 p.m. at a home on East 89th Place. According to Chicago fire officials, firefighters arrived on scene and found a 70-year-old man who had died.

As of late Sunday, his cause and manner of death hadn't been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

