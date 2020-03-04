Man, 70 Dead after Hyde Park Carbon Monoxide Leak: Fire Dept.

A gas leak at a Hyde Park home Tuesday left a 70-year-old man dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency crews responded to the home about 10 p.m. in the 800 block of East 53rd Street and noted high carbon monoxide readings, fire officials said. The man was found dead inside.

The area was being treated as a crime scene, fire officials said. The gas was shut off to the rest of the building.

Chicago police could not immediately provide details about the incident.