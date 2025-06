A man was wounded in a shooting in North Lawndale early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The man, 63, was in a residence in the 1300 block of South Kolin Avenue at 4:09 a.m. when he was hit by gunfire from outside the home, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.