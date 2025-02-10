Man, 51, dies after stabbing at north suburban restaurant

A Waukegan man died following a stabbing at a restaurant in the far northern suburb late Saturday night, authorities said.

At around 11:27 p.m. that night, Waukegan police officers and firefighters responded to Forty One Fourteen Steaks and Seafood, 2120 N. Green Bay Rd., for the report of a stabbing, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

First responders located the victim, who was identified as 51-year-old Joshua Kirkwood of Waukegan. He was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced deceased, authorities said.

An autopsy conducted on Monday at the Lake County Coroner's Office determined Kirkwood died from multiple sharp force injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear if police were searching for a suspect. The incident remained under investigation by the Waukegan Police Department.