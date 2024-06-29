Chicago Police

Man, 50, dies after being stabbed in neck during domestic attack in Belmont Cragin: police

The man suffered a cut to the neck about 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Neenah Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Chicago Sun-Times Wire

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death Friday in a domestic-related attack, police said.

The man suffered a cut to the neck about 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Neenah Avenue, Chicago police said.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us