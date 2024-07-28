Man, 3-month-old baby critically injured in shooting outside Little Village shopping center

A manhunt was underway late Saturday for the two suspects who seriously wounded a man and a 3-month-old baby outside a shopping center in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 4:37 p.m. near West 26th Street and South Albany Avenue. According to authorities, the baby and man were inside a vehicle when two men came up in another vehicle, exited and fired shots.

Both men then took off in an unknown direction. The adult victim, a 21-year-old man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body, police said. The baby suffered one gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Paramedics transported both to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. Footage taken by an NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago photographer at the scene showed several bullet markers, as well as crime scene tape surrounding a portion of the shopping center's entrance.

No one was in custody as of Saturday night.

Area Four detectives were investigating.