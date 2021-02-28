Man, 22, Shot in the Head in Chicago's Woodlawn Neighborhood

A 22-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the head Saturday evening in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., the victim was in a parked vehicle in the 6200 block of Park Shore East Court when he heard shots come from an SUV. Occupants from that vehicle then fired shots, striking the victim in the head, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition.

The incident remained under investigation by Area One detectives late Sunday.